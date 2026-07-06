Rice cakes make for a light and versatile snacking option

Swap popcorn for these 5 tasty treats

By Vinita Jain 03:30 pm Jul 06, 202603:30 pm

What's the story

Popcorn is a classic movie-time snack, but it can get a little boring after a while. If you're looking for something different, there are plenty of alternatives that can give you the same crunch and satisfaction. These snacks can be just as fun to munch on, and may even offer some health benefits. Here are five exciting popcorn alternatives to try next time you settle in for a film.