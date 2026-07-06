Swap popcorn for these 5 tasty treats
What's the story
Popcorn is a classic movie-time snack, but it can get a little boring after a while. If you're looking for something different, there are plenty of alternatives that can give you the same crunch and satisfaction. These snacks can be just as fun to munch on, and may even offer some health benefits. Here are five exciting popcorn alternatives to try next time you settle in for a film.
#1
Roasted chickpeas for crunch lovers
Roasted chickpeas are another crunchy snack that can satisfy your craving for something crispy. These little beauties are packed with protein and fiber, making them a healthy option. You can find them in various flavors, from spicy to sweet, giving you a wide range of choices to suit your taste. Plus, they are super easy to make at home with just a few ingredients.
#2
Kale chips: A nutritious twist
Kale chips make a nutritious alternative to popcorn. They are made from fresh kale leaves baked until crispy, and are usually seasoned with salt or other spices. Kale chips are rich in vitamins A and C, as well as calcium and iron. They give you the satisfaction of crunching while also being low in calories.
#3
Rice cakes: Light and versatile
Rice cakes make for a light and versatile snacking option. They are made from puffed rice compressed into thin cakes that can be eaten plain or topped with various spreads like peanut butter or hummus. Rice cakes are low in calories and provide a good source of carbohydrates without the added sugars found in some other snacks.
#4
Nuts: Protein-packed option
Nuts such as almonds, cashews, or walnuts provide a protein-packed snacking option that also gives you healthy fats. They can be eaten raw or roasted for an added flavor boost. Nuts also provide essential nutrients such as magnesium and vitamin E while keeping you full longer than many other snack options.
#5
Seaweed snacks: Unique flavor experience
Seaweed snacks provide a unique flavor experience with their savory taste profile reminiscent of ocean breezes. These thin sheets made from seaweed are lightly salted and roasted to perfection, giving you a satisfying crunch with every bite. Seaweed snacks are low-calorie, making them an ideal choice if you're looking to munch on something without overindulging.