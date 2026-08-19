Polenta chips: A crunchy alternative to potato crisps
What's the story
Polenta chips make a delicious, healthier substitute for potato crisps. Made from cornmeal, polenta chips are naturally gluten-free and can be a great option for those looking to cut down on processed foods. Not only do they provide a unique texture and flavor, but they are also easy to make at home with just a few ingredients. Here's how you can swap potato crisps with polenta chips.
#1
Choosing the right cornmeal
Selecting the right cornmeal is crucial for making polenta chips.
Go for medium or coarse-ground cornmeal for a better texture.
Fine-ground cornmeal may yield a smoother consistency but won't be as crunchy when baked or fried.
Make sure the cornmeal is labeled gluten-free if you're following a strict diet.
#2
Preparing polenta base
To prepare the polenta base, boil water and slowly add the cornmeal while stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
Cook until thickened, about 10 minutes.
Season with salt and let it cool slightly before spreading it evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Once cooled completely, cut into chip shapes.
#3
Baking vs frying options
You can either bake or fry your polenta chips depending on how crispy you want them to be.
Bake at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown and crispy, flipping halfway through for even cooking.
If frying, heat oil in a pan and fry the cut pieces until crisp on both sides.
#4
Flavoring your chips
Enhance the flavor of your polenta chips by adding spices such as paprika, garlic powder, or herbs like rosemary before baking or frying them.
You can also sprinkle nutritional yeast after cooking for an extra cheesy flavor without dairy products.