Roasted black chickpeas: The crunchy snack that's better than chips
What's the story
Roasted black chickpeas are a healthy, crunchy alternative to potato crisps. They are high in fiber and protein, making them a great snack for anyone looking to eat healthy. Unlike potato crisps, roasted black chickpeas have no unhealthy trans fats and are low in calories. This makes them a great option for those looking to stay healthy without compromising on taste.
#1
Nutritional benefits of roasted black chickpeas
Roasted black chickpeas are loaded with nutrients that promote good health.
They are an excellent source of protein, providing about eight grams per 100-gram serving.
They are also high in fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps you full.
Plus, they contain essential minerals such as iron and magnesium that promote bone health and energy production.
#2
Low-calorie snack option
If you are looking to cut down on calories but still want to snack, roasted black chickpeas are the way to go.
A 100-gram serving has only about 164 calories, making them much lighter than regular potato crisps that can have over 500 calories per serving.
This makes them an ideal choice for those looking to manage their weight without giving up on snacking.
#3
Versatile flavor options
Roasted black chickpeas can be flavored in a number of ways to suit different taste buds.
They can be seasoned with spices like cumin or paprika for an extra kick, or sweetened with natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup for those who prefer a sweeter taste.
This versatility makes them appealing to a wider audience.
#4
Cost-effective snacking solution
Roasted black chickpeas provide an economical snacking option when compared with some other nuts or specialty snacks available in the market.
A bag of roasted black chickpeas usually costs around ₹100-₹200, depending on the brand and quantity.
This is much cheaper than some gourmet nut mixes that can cost ₹500 or more for a similar quantity.