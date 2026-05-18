Swap potato fries with this healthy, crunchy option

Jicama fries are a healthy alternative to potato fries, providing a crunchy texture with fewer calories. The root vegetable is rich in fiber and low in carbohydrates, making it an ideal choice for those looking to cut down on calories. Jicama can be easily prepared at home with a few simple ingredients and offers a refreshing change from regular fries. Here's how you can enjoy jicama fries without compromising on taste or nutrition.

Tip 1 Choosing the right jicama When selecting jicama for your fries, look for firm ones with smooth skin. Avoid those with blemishes or soft spots, as they may be overripe. A medium-sized jicama is usually best as it offers the right balance of texture and flavor. Once you have chosen your jicama, wash it thoroughly to remove any dirt before peeling.

Tip 2 Preparing jicama fries at home To prepare jicama fries, first peel off the tough outer skin using a vegetable peeler. Cut the peeled jicama into thin strips resembling traditional fry shapes. You can either bake or air-fry them for a healthier option instead of deep-frying. Toss the strips with olive oil and seasonings like salt and pepper before cooking.

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Tip 3 Baking jicama fries for crunchiness Baking is an excellent way to make jicama fries crispy without adding too much oil. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit (220 degrees Celsius) and spread the seasoned jicama strips evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for about 30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden brown.

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