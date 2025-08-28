Swap pretzels with roasted lotus seeds for better health

Swapping pretzels with crunchy roasted makhana can be a delicious change for snack enthusiasts. Lotus seeds, popularly called makhana, are becoming a popular snack option thanks to their nutrition and unique texture. These seeds provide a light, airy crunch that can satiate cravings without the extra sodium usually found in regular snacks like pretzels. Trying this alternative not just adds variety but also lets you enjoy a tasty, and perhaps healthier, snack.

#1 Nutritional benefits of lotus seeds Lotus seeds are loaded with essential nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus. Low in calories and free from cholesterol and saturated fats, they make a great option for calorie-conscious people. Further, they are also a good source of protein and fiber, which can improve digestion and keep you energized all day long.

#2 Versatility in flavoring One of the best things about roasted lotus seeds is how versatile they are when it comes to flavoring. You can season them with different spices like turmeric, black pepper, or even cinnamon for a sweet twist. This way, you can customize the taste depending on how you like it while still enjoying the crunch that makes them so delicious.

#3 Cost-effectiveness compared to pretzels Roasted lotus seeds can even be cheaper than buying branded pretzel snacks. A small bag of flavored lotus seeds could cost around ₹50-₹100 depending on the brand and the quantity. However, similar-sized bags of pretzels could cost anywhere between ₹100-₹200 or more. This price difference makes lotus seeds an appealing choice for budget-friendly consumers seeking reasonably priced snacking alternatives.