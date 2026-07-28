Swap khakhra with these crispy parsnip chips
What's the story
Khakhra, a traditional Indian snack, is usually made from whole wheat flour and spices. While khakhra is delicious, you can also try roasted parsnip crisps as a healthier alternative. Parsnip crisps are made by thinly slicing parsnips and roasting them until crispy. They make for a low-calorie, high-fiber snack option that can be enjoyed by all. Here's why you should consider this swap.
#1
Nutritional benefits of parsnip crisps
Parsnip crisps are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and potassium.
They also provide dietary fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps you full.
Unlike traditional snacks that are high in calories and unhealthy fats, parsnip crisps are a healthier option without compromising on taste.
#2
Easy preparation method
Making parsnip crisps at home is easy and requires only a few ingredients.
Begin by preheating your oven to 200 degrees Celsius.
Slice the parsnips thinly using a mandoline slicer for even thickness.
Toss them in olive oil and your choice of seasonings, such as salt or pepper.
Spread them on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast for about 15 minutes until golden brown.
#3
Versatility in flavors
Parsnip crisps can be customized to suit different taste preferences by experimenting with various seasonings.
For those who prefer a savory flavor, adding garlic powder or rosemary can be a great option.
On the other hand, if you like sweet snacks, sprinkling some cinnamon sugar on the crisps can be a great way to satisfy your cravings.
This versatility makes parsnip crisps appealing to a wider audience.
Tip 1
Cost-effective snacking option
Making parsnip crisps at home is way cheaper than buying pre-packaged snacks from stores.
A kilogram of fresh parsnips costs around ₹100 ($1.50), which can yield several servings of crisps.
This makes it an economical choice for those looking to save money while enjoying healthy snacks at home.