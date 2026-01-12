Swap screen time with these 5 relaxing evening habits

In today's digital age, many of us find ourselves glued to screens for most of the day. However, swapping screen time for relaxing evening habits can do wonders for your well-being. Not only does it help you unwind after a long day, but it also promotes better sleep and reduces stress levels. Here are five easy habits you can adopt to create a calming evening routine without screens.

Tip 1 Read a book before bed Reading a book before bed is a time-tested way to relax your mind. Unlike screens, which emit blue light and can interfere with sleep patterns, books provide a gentle way to wind down. Choose genres that interest you but aren't too stimulating or stressful. This habit not only helps improve focus and concentration but also expands your knowledge and vocabulary over time.

Tip 2 Practice gentle stretching or yoga Engaging in gentle stretching or yoga in the evening can help release tension built up during the day. These activities promote flexibility and relaxation by focusing on breathing and mindful movement. Even a short session of 10 minutes can make a significant difference in how you feel before going to bed. Regular practice may also improve your posture and reduce muscle stiffness.

Tip 3 Journal your thoughts Journaling is an effective way to process thoughts and emotions at the end of the day. By writing down what happened or how you felt, you clear your mind of cluttered thoughts that may keep you awake later on. It also gives you an opportunity to reflect on positive experiences or set intentions for the next day.

Tip 4 Enjoy a warm herbal tea Sipping on warm herbal tea is another soothing ritual that can help you relax before bed. Herbal teas like chamomile or peppermint are known for their calming properties without caffeine content that could disrupt sleep cycles. The warmth of the tea provides comfort while aiding digestion, making it easier for your body to rest.