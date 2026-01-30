How to pair sweatshirts with pleated maxi skirts

Pleated maxi skirts are the perfect blend of comfort and style, making them a versatile wardrobe staple. Pairing them with the right sweatshirt can elevate your look, giving you a chic yet relaxed vibe. Be it a casual outing or a laid-back day at home, the right sweatshirt can make all the difference. Here are five sweatshirt styles that go perfectly with pleated maxi skirts.

Style 1 Classic crew neck sweatshirt A classic crew neck sweatshirt is a timeless option that goes well with pleated maxi skirts. The simple neckline and relaxed fit make it an ideal match for the flowing nature of the skirt. Choose neutral colors like gray or black for versatility, or go for brighter shades to add a pop of color to your outfit.

Style 2 Oversized hoodie An oversized hoodie adds an element of comfort and casual flair to your ensemble. The loose fit contrasts beautifully with the structured pleats of the skirt, creating a balanced silhouette. Opt for hoodies made from soft fabrics like cotton or fleece for maximum comfort.

Style 3 Cropped sweatshirt A cropped sweatshirt is perfect for those who want to show off their waistline while wearing a pleated maxi skirt. This style works especially well with high-waisted skirts, giving you an elongated appearance. Pick cropped sweatshirts with simple designs or subtle patterns to keep the focus on the overall outfit.

Style 4 Graphic sweatshirt Graphic sweatshirts also add personality and interest to your look when paired with pleated maxi skirts. From bold prints to subtle designs, these sweatshirts let you express your style while keeping it casual. Pair them with solid-colored skirts to let the graphic take center stage, without overwhelming the outfit.