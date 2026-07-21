Sweden's most scenic hiking trails: A list
What's the story
Sweden is home to some of the most stunning hidden hiking trails that are perfect for those looking for a tranquil retreat into nature. These trails take you through some of the most breathtaking landscapes, away from the usual touristy spots. From dense forests to serene lakes, these trails offer a unique opportunity to explore Sweden's natural beauty. Here are some of the best-kept secrets for hiking enthusiasts.
Sarek
Discovering Sarek National Park
Sarek National Park is a hiker's paradise with its untouched wilderness and dramatic scenery.
Located in the Lapland region, this park has no marked trails or facilities, making it ideal for experienced hikers looking for adventure.
The park is home to Sweden's highest peaks and glaciers, giving you a chance to witness some of the most stunning views.
However, due to its remoteness, proper planning and equipment are essential.
Fulufjället
Exploring Fulufjallet National Park
Fulufjallet National Park is famous for its diverse ecosystems and rich wildlife.
The park has several well-marked trails that wind through ancient forests and along pristine rivers.
One of the highlights of this park is Njupeskalls Falls, one of Sweden's tallest waterfalls.
Hikers can enjoy both short walks and longer treks, depending on their skill level.
Skuleskogen
Trekking in Skuleskogen National Park
Skuleskogen National Park features a unique combination of coastal cliffs, sandy beaches, and dense woodlands.
Located along the High Coast World Heritage Area, this park offers breathtaking views over the Gulf of Bothnia.
The Slattdalsskrevan Gorge is a major highlight here, with its towering rock formations giving a dramatic backdrop for hikers.
Tyresta
Venturing into Tyresta National Park
Tyresta National Park is located near Stockholm but feels worlds apart from the city.
With its pristine forests and clear lakes, it makes for an ideal spot for day hikes or weekend getaways from urban life.
The park has several well-marked trails, suitable for all ages and fitness levels, making it accessible yet rewarding for nature lovers.
Tips
Tips for hiking in Sweden's hidden gems
When hiking Sweden's hidden gems, ensure you have proper gear, including waterproof clothing and sturdy boots.
Always check weather forecasts, as conditions can change rapidly in these regions.
Carry enough food and water supplies, as access to resources may be limited.
Respect wildlife by keeping a safe distance from animals, and follow Leave No Trace principles to preserve these natural areas for future generations.