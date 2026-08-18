Why Sweden is a must-visit for wildlife lovers
What's the story
Sweden is home to some of the most fascinating wildlife safaris in the world. From the dense forests of the north to the coasts of the south, the country offers a unique opportunity to witness its diverse flora and fauna. Here are some of the most exciting wildlife safari experiences in Sweden, each promising a unique glimpse into the natural world.
#1
Moose safari in Vimmerby
If you want to see Sweden's largest land mammal, the moose, head to Vimmerby.
The region is famous for its moose population and offers guided tours, where you can see these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.
The safari usually takes place during early morning or late evening, when moose are most active.
The tour guides share interesting facts about moose behavior and ecology, making it an educational experience as well.
#2
Bear watching in Orsa Gronklitt
Orsa Gronklitt is famous for its brown bear population. The area offers bear watching safaris, where you can see these majestic animals from a safe distance.
The tours are led by experienced guides, who ensure safety while providing insights into bear behavior and conservation efforts.
The best time to visit is during summer, when bears are most active.
#3
Bird watching at Ottenby Bird Observatory
For bird lovers, Ottenby Bird Observatory on the island of Oland is a must-visit.
The observatory is located on one of Europe's most important migratory routes, attracting thousands of birds every year.
You can join guided bird watching tours to spot various species, including rare ones.
The observatory also has facilities like observation towers and hides for better viewing opportunities.
#4
Lynx tracking in Fulufjallet National Park
Fulufjallet National Park is one of Sweden's prime spots for lynx tracking safaris.
The elusive wildcat can be tracked through guided tours during winter months when snow makes tracking easier.
Guides share information about lynx habitats and conservation challenges, while ensuring safety during the trek through snowy trails.
Tip 5
Whale watching off Gotland coast
The waters off Gotland coast provide excellent opportunities for whale watching adventures. You can spot species like minke whales or orcas during summer months.
These tours are led by experienced captains, who ensure responsible viewing practices. They also provide insights into marine life conservation efforts in the Baltic Sea region.