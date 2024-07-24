In short Simplifying... In short This Swedish vegan gravlax recipe uses roasted carrots marinated in a smoky blend of olive oil, liquid smoke, sea salt, sugar, dill, black pepper, and lemon zest.

By Anujj Trehaan 02:27 pm Jul 24, 2024

What's the story Swedish gravlax, a Nordic dish of cured salmon, has been central to Scandinavian cuisine for centuries, originating in the Middle Ages. Fishermen would salt and lightly ferment the fish by burying it in the sand above the high-tide line. Adapting this classic for a vegan diet, we replace salmon with carrots, offering an innovative and delicious alternative. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegan version of gravlax, you'll need four large carrots (peeled), one tablespoon of sea salt, one tablespoon of sugar, two tablespoons of chopped fresh dill, one teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper, and zest from one lemon. For the marinade, arrange for two tablespoons of olive oil and two tablespoons of liquid smoke to mimic that traditional smoky flavor.

Step 1

Preparing the carrots

Begin by preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). As the oven is heating, place your peeled carrots on a baking sheet. Proceed to roast them for about 25 minutes, or until they've become tender but still retain a firm texture. This level of tenderness is crucial, as they should have some bite left for the marination process that follows.

Step 2

Creating the marinade

As the carrots roast, prepare the marinade to give the vegan gravlax its smoky flavor. Mix olive oil and liquid smoke in a bowl. This combination is key for mimicking traditional gravlax's smokiness. Stir well to ensure the flavors meld, readying them to infuse the carrots with this distinctive taste, essential for an authentic gravlax experience.

Step 3

Seasoning and marinating

After roasting, let the carrots cool. Mix sea salt, sugar, dill, black pepper, and lemon zest in a bowl. Thoroughly rub this mix over each carrot before placing them in a shallow dish. Pour the prepared marinade over, ensuring all carrots are well coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight for optimal flavor infusion.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

After the marinating time, remove your vegan gravlax from the refrigerator; it's ready to serve! Slice thinly against the grain for a texture similar to traditional gravlax. Enjoy it on rye bread or crackers with vegan cream cheese, or by itself as an appetizer. This recipe offers a creative twist on a classic, maintaining taste and tradition for vegans and curious foodies alike.