Roses are a staple in Swedish weddings

Flowers that make Swedish weddings so special

By Vinita Jain 12:32 pm Jun 10, 202612:32 pm

What's the story

Swedish weddings are known for their unique traditions, one of which is the use of specific flowers. These floral customs are steeped in history and cultural significance, making them an integral part of the ceremony. From bouquets to decorations, flowers play a vital role in creating the ambiance and symbolizing various sentiments. Here are five Swedish wedding flower traditions that continue to be cherished today.