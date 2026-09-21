5 sweet potato fudge recipes you must try
What's the story
Sweet potatoes are a versatile ingredient that can be used to make delicious fudge. Not only do they add a unique flavor, but they also make the fudge healthier with their natural sweetness and nutritional benefits. Here are five creative ways to use sweet potatoes in fudge recipes. Each recipe offers a different twist on the classic treat, giving you plenty of options to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Traditional twist
Classic sweet potato fudge
Classic sweet potato fudge combines the creamy texture of traditional fudge with the earthy sweetness of sweet potatoes.
To make this, boil and mash sweet potatoes until smooth. Combine with sugar, butter, milk, and vanilla extract over low heat until it thickens.
Pour into a greased pan and let it cool before cutting into squares for serving.
Choco Delight
Chocolate sweet potato fudge
For all the chocolate lovers out there, chocolate sweet potato fudge is a perfect match.
Blend cooked sweet potatoes with cocoa powder, sugar, milk, and butter until smooth.
Cook over medium heat until it thickens, stirring constantly.
Pour into a lined baking dish, and refrigerate until firm.
This one's rich in flavor and texture, and the chocolate masks any vegetable taste.
Nutty Fusion
Peanut butter sweet potato fudge
Peanut butter lovers will enjoy this nutty version of sweet potato fudge.
Mix mashed sweet potatoes with peanut butter, honey or maple syrup, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt.
Cook on a low flame until everything is well combined and slightly thickened.
Spread evenly in a prepared pan, and refrigerate until set for a creamy, nutty treat.
Flavorful twist
Spiced sweet potato fudge
Spiced sweet potato fudge adds warmth with spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.
Start by mashing cooked sweet potatoes, then mix them with sugar, butter, milk, cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder, and vanilla extract.
Cook over medium heat until thickened, stirring regularly to avoid burning.
Pour into a greased dish to cool completely before slicing into pieces.
Tropical touch
Coconut sweet potato fudge
Coconut lovers will enjoy this tropical twist on classic fudge by adding shredded coconut flakes into the mix, along with pureed cooked coconut.
Combine these ingredients with condensed milk, sugar, vanilla essence, and a pinch of salt over a low flame, stirring continuously.
Once the desired consistency is achieved, pour the mixture into a lined tray. Let it cool naturally before cutting it into bite-sized pieces. Enjoy them anytime.