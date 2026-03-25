Sweet potato + lemongrass? Now, that's a yummylicious combo!

Sweet potatoes and lemongrass are two ingredients that can be used to create delicious, nutritious, and easy-to-make meals. The natural sweetness of sweet potatoes goes well with the citrusy flavor of lemongrass, making for a unique culinary experience. Here are some ways to use this combination in your everyday meals, be it for a quick lunch or a hearty dinner.

Dish 1 Roasted sweet potato with lemongrass Roasting sweet potatoes with lemongrass is a simple yet flavorful way to enjoy this combo. Start by slicing sweet potatoes into wedges and tossing them with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Add chopped lemongrass stalks for an aromatic touch. Roast in the oven until tender and slightly caramelized. This dish makes for a perfect side or even a light main course.

Dish 2 Lemongrass-infused sweet potato soup A lemongrass-infused sweet potato soup is comforting and flavorful. Saute onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add diced sweet potatoes, vegetable broth, and sliced lemongrass stalks. Simmer until the sweet potatoes are soft enough to blend into a smooth consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste for a warming bowl of soup.

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Dish 3 Stir-fried sweet potatoes with lemongrass For a quick meal option, try stir-frying sweet potatoes with lemongrass. Cut sweet potatoes into thin strips and heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the sweet potato strips along with minced lemongrass for flavoring. Stir-fry until the sweet potatoes are cooked through but still retain some crunchiness.

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