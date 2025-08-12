Sweet potato sticks: A crunchy snack alternative

Sweet potato sticks make for a delicious and healthier substitute to fried snacks. These crunchy goodies can be prepared without frying them, which is why they're a favorite among those looking for healthy eats. Sweet potatoes are packed with vitamins and minerals, giving you the necessary nutrition while fulfilling your snacking desires. Try different preparation methods to indulge in these yummy sticks without the health risks.

Method 1 Baking for crispiness Baking sweet potato sticks is a great way to get crispiness without frying. Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (about 392 degrees Fahrenheit) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut sweet potatoes into thin strips, toss them in olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Spread the strips evenly on the baking sheet and bake for about 20 minutes or until golden brown, flipping halfway through.

Method 2 Air frying as an option Air frying is yet another amazing way to cook sweet potato sticks with little oil. Preheat your air fryer to 180 degrees Celsius (about 356 degrees Fahrenheit). Cut sweet potatoes into uniform sticks, coat them lightly with olive oil, and season as desired. Place them in a single layer in the air fryer basket and cook for about 15 minutes, or until crispy, shaking the basket occasionally.

Tip 1 Seasoning variations Experimenting with different seasonings can elevate the taste of your sweet potato sticks. Try paprika for a smoky flavor or cinnamon for a dash of sweetness. Garlic powder adds depth, while rosemary gives an aromatic touch. Mixing these spices gives you the opportunity to customize the snack as per your liking.