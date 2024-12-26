Summarize Simplifying... In short Sweet potatoes and butternut squash are both nutrient-rich veggies, with sweet potatoes leading in vitamin A and fiber content, and butternut squash being lower in calories.

They both contain beta-carotene, but sweet potatoes have more. However, butternut squash has a lower glycemic index, making it a better choice for blood sugar control.

Both can be cooked in various ways, but steaming or baking retains the most nutrients. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Sweet potato vs. butternut squash: Beta-carotene battle

By Anujj Trehaan 09:36 am Dec 26, 202409:36 am

What's the story When it comes to healthy veggies, both sweet potatoes and butternut squash are nutritional powerhouses. They are especially rich in beta-carotene. This blog post explores a head-to-head comparison between these two foods, examining their nutritional profiles, to help you decide which one might be the better choice for your diet.

Nutrients

Nutritional profile overview

Sweet potatoes are renowned for their exceptional vitamin A content, a single medium-sized sweet potato supplies a whopping 400+% of the recommended daily intake. While butternut squash also delivers a significant dose of vitamin A (nearly 300% per cup), Both veggies provide vitamins C and E, potassium, and fiber, though sweet potatoes hold a slight edge in fiber content.

Beta-carotene

Beta-carotene content

Beta-carotene is a precursor to vitamin A, and both these veggies are great sources of it. However, sweet potatoes have the edge over butternut squash in terms of beta-carotene content. One cup of cooked sweet potato provides approximately 22 milligrams of beta-carotene, while the same serving of butternut squash offers around 15 milligrams.

Calories

Caloric comparison

There is a significant difference between the two in terms of calorie content. A cup of cooked butternut squash has ~82 calories, while a same-sized serving of cooked sweet potato contains nearly 180 calories. If you are watching your calorie intake for weight loss, butternut squash would be a better choice.

Glycemic index

Glycemic index insights

The glycemic index is a system that rates how rapidly a food boosts your blood sugar after you chow down. Lower-GI foods are the better choice when it comes to keeping your blood sugar steady. Depending on how you cook it, sweet potato's GI can swing anywhere from 44 to 94. In comparison, butternut squash has a GI of 51, no matter how you prepare it.

Cooking tips

Culinary flexibility and tips

Both vegetables can be roasted, mashed, or used in soups and stews, providing a variety of options for incorporating them into meals. To retain the most nutrients in sweet potatoes and butternut squash, opt for steaming or baking instead of boiling. Adding these vibrant vegetables to your diet can contribute color, flavor, and essential nutrients that support overall health.