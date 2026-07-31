Try these 5 tasty sweet potato recipes today
What's the story
Sweet potatoes are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. Their natural sweetness and creamy texture make them perfect for both savory and sweet recipes. From hearty soups to delightful desserts, sweet potatoes can be transformed into a range of culinary creations. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the unique qualities of sweet potatoes, offering something for everyone to enjoy.
Dish 1
Creamy sweet potato soup
Creamy sweet potato soup is a comforting dish perfect for chilly days.
To make it, sauté onions and garlic until fragrant, then add diced sweet potatoes and vegetable broth. Let it simmer until the sweet potatoes are tender.
Blend the mixture until smooth and creamy, then season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of nutmeg for added depth of flavor.
Serve hot with crusty bread.
Dish 2
Sweet potato pancakes with maple syrup
Sweet potato pancakes are a delicious twist on traditional breakfast fare.
Mash cooked sweet potatoes and mix them with flour, milk, baking powder, and cinnamon to form a batter.
Cook the pancakes on a griddle until golden brown on both sides.
Serve them warm, drizzled with maple syrup or topped with fresh fruit for an extra burst of flavor.
Dish 3
Spicy sweet potato fries
For those who like their snacks spicy, try making sweet potato fries with a kick.
Cut sweet potatoes into thin strips, and toss them in olive oil, paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Bake at high temperature until crispy on the outside but tender inside.
These fries make an excellent side dish or standalone snack option.
Dish 4
Sweet potato pie with pecan crust
Sweet potato pie is a classic dessert that highlights the natural sweetness of this root vegetable.
Prepare a pecan crust by blending pecans with butter and sugar, and press it into a pie dish.
Fill it with mashed sweet potatoes mixed with sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and milk.
Bake until set, then cool before serving.
Dish 5
Roasted sweet potato salad
Roasted sweet potato salad provides a nutritious meal option.
It combines roasted cubes of sweet potato with leafy greens like spinach or arugula, cherry tomatoes, avocado slices, and nuts such as walnuts or almonds.
Drizzle a vinaigrette dressing over the top just before serving to enhance the taste.