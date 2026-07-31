Try these 5 tasty sweet potato recipes today

Creamy sweet potato soup is a comforting dish perfect for chilly days.

To make it, sauté onions and garlic until fragrant, then add diced sweet potatoes and vegetable broth. Let it simmer until the sweet potatoes are tender.

Blend the mixture until smooth and creamy, then season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of nutmeg for added depth of flavor.

Serve hot with crusty bread.