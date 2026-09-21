Swimming v/s jogging: Which burns more calories?
What's the story
Swimming and jogging are two of the most popular cardiovascular exercises, both of which provide unique benefits for heart health. While both activities increase heart rate and improve circulation, they do so in different ways. Knowing the differences can help you choose the right exercise for your fitness goals. Here, we explore the distinct advantages of swimming and jogging in promoting cardiovascular health.
#1
Impact on heart rate
Swimming is a low-impact exercise that works out almost all muscle groups at once.
This full-body workout can increase your heart rate considerably, without putting too much pressure on your joints.
Jogging, on the other hand, is a high-impact exercise that mainly works out the lower body. It raises heart rate by increasing demand on leg muscles and the cardiovascular system.
#2
Caloric burn comparison
Both swimming and jogging are effective at burning calories, but they do so at different rates depending on intensity and duration.
Swimming can burn around 400 calories per hour at a moderate pace, while jogging at six miles per hour burns approximately 600 calories per hour.
If you are looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight, knowing these differences can help you plan your workouts better.
#3
Muscle engagement differences
Swimming engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously, including arms, legs, back, and core muscles.
This comprehensive muscle engagement not only improves cardiovascular health but also builds strength and endurance over time.
Jogging primarily engages leg muscles such as quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and glutes, while it improves lower body strength and endurance effectively.
#4
Flexibility benefits
Swimming naturally promotes flexibility due to its resistance-based movements in water.
These movements help stretch muscles gently without straining them too much.
This is especially beneficial for maintaining joint health as you age or recover from injuries.
Jogging does not directly improve flexibility but can be complemented by stretching exercises post-run.
This ensures that muscles remain supple and injury-free over long-term practice.