Swimming v/s rollerblading: Which gives your heart a better workout?
What's the story
Swimming and rollerblading are two popular cardiovascular exercises that can help improve heart health. Both activities engage different muscle groups and offer unique benefits. While swimming is a low-impact exercise that works the entire body, rollerblading provides a fun way to enhance balance and coordination. Knowing the differences between these two can help you choose the right exercise for your fitness goals.
#1
Full body workout benefits
Swimming is known for its ability to engage multiple muscle groups at once.
It works out arms, legs, back, and core muscles without putting stress on joints.
This full-body workout helps improve muscle tone and endurance over time.
Swimming also increases flexibility as it requires a wide range of motion in the water.
For those looking for a comprehensive workout that targets various areas of the body, swimming is an excellent choice.
#2
Caloric burn comparison
Both swimming and rollerblading are effective at burning calories, but they do so at different rates depending on intensity and duration.
Swimming vigorously can burn around 400 calories per hour for an average person, while rollerblading at a moderate pace burns approximately 350 calories per hour.
If your goal is weight loss or maintenance, consider how intensely you plan to engage in each activity to determine which might be more beneficial.
#3
Impact on joint health
One of the biggest advantages of swimming is that it is low-impact and easy on the joints.
The buoyancy of water reduces stress on knees and ankles, making it perfect for those with joint issues or recovering from injuries.
Rollerblading, on the other hand, has more impact, as it involves repetitive motions on hard surfaces.
However, if done with proper technique and equipment, rollerblading can still be safe for most people.
#4
Mental health benefits
Both swimming and rollerblading offer mental health benefits by reducing stress levels through the release of endorphins during exercise sessions.
Swimming has been shown to have calming effects due to rhythmic movements in water, which can help clear the mind after a long day at work or school.
Meanwhile, rollerblading outdoors provides fresh air exposure, along with the physical activity, which may boost mood further.