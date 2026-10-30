Swimming or running: Which is easier on your joints?
What's the story
Swimming and running are two of the most popular forms of exercise, both promising to boost cardiovascular endurance. While both activities have their own unique benefits, they also come with their own challenges. Knowing how swimming and running differ in terms of endurance can help you choose the right workout for your fitness goals. Here's a look at the differences between swimming and running.
Joint health
Impact on joints
Running is a high-impact activity that can stress the joints, especially the knees and ankles. Over time, this may lead to discomfort or injury if not managed properly.
Swimming, on the other hand, is a low-impact exercise that puts minimal strain on the joints. The buoyancy of water supports the body, making it an ideal choice for those with joint issues or looking for a gentler workout.
Calorie burn
Caloric burn comparison
Both swimming and running are effective at burning calories, but vary in intensity levels.
Running tends to burn more calories per hour than swimming due to its higher intensity level.
However, the actual caloric burn can differ based on factors like speed, distance covered, and individual metabolism rates.
Choosing between them may depend on your specific weight management goals.
Muscle activation
Muscle engagement differences
Swimming engages different muscle groups compared to running. It provides a full-body workout by involving muscles in arms, back, shoulders, and legs.
Running primarily targets lower body muscles such as calves and thighs while also working out core muscles to some extent.
Depending on which muscle groups you want to focus on strengthening or toning can help you decide which activity suits your needs better.
Accessibility factors
Accessibility considerations
Running is generally more accessible since it requires little equipment, just a good pair of shoes, and can be done almost anywhere outdoors or indoors on a treadmill.
Swimming requires access to a pool or open water.
These may not always be available near you. Pool memberships and fees for accessing lakes or beaches can also make swimming less affordable.