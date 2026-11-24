Swimming v/s trampolining: Which is better for heart health?
What's the story
Swimming and trampolining are two popular activities that promise cardiovascular benefits. Both exercises can improve heart health, but they do so in different ways. Swimming is often lauded for its low-impact nature and full-body workout, while trampolining provides a fun way to get your heart rate up. Here is a look at how each activity benefits cardiovascular health, helping you make an informed choice based on your fitness goals and preferences.
#1
Swimming's impact on heart health
Swimming is a great aerobic exercise that strengthens the heart by increasing circulation and lowering blood pressure.
Being low-impact, it is perfect for people of all ages and fitness levels.
Regular swimming can improve lung capacity and endurance, making it an excellent choice for cardiovascular conditioning.
The resistance of water also helps tone muscles while burning calories effectively.
#2
Trampolining for cardiovascular fitness
Trampolining is also a great way to improve cardiovascular health as it raises heart rate and improves circulation.
The rhythmic bouncing works the core muscles and improves balance and coordination.
It is also a fun way to get a workout without feeling the monotony of traditional exercises.
Studies indicate that just 20 minutes of trampolining can burn as many calories as running at a moderate pace.
#3
Comparing calorie burn rates
When it comes to calorie burn, both swimming and trampolining can be effective, depending on the intensity of the workout.
Swimming laps at a moderate pace can burn around 400 calories per hour for an average person, while high-intensity trampolining sessions may burn around 300 calories in the same time frame.
The actual numbers may vary based on weight, age, and exercise intensity.
#4
Choosing based on personal preferences
Choosing between swimming and trampolining for cardiovascular benefits should depend on personal preferences, accessibility, and fitness goals.
If you prefer water-based workouts or have joint issues requiring low-impact exercises, swimming might be the right choice.
If you are looking for a fun way to stay active indoors or improve balance, along with cardiovascular health, consider giving trampolining a shot.