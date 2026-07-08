Guilloche engraving is a decorative technique that involves intricate patterns on watch dials or cases

Swiss watchmaking secrets: Lesser-known techniques

By Vinita Jain 09:16 am Jul 08, 202609:16 am

What's the story

Swiss watchmaking is synonymous with precision and artistry, but it also has some lesser-known techniques that add to the uniqueness of its timepieces. These methods, which have been passed down through generations, are a testament to the craftsmanship and innovation of Swiss watchmakers. Knowing these techniques gives insight into what makes Swiss watches so desirable and how they remain at the forefront of horological excellence.