When in Taiwan, try these taro snacks

Taro, a versatile root vegetable, is a staple in many Taiwanese snacks. With its unique texture and subtle flavor, taro is used in a variety of culinary creations across Taiwan . From sweet treats to savory delights, these snacks highlight the island's rich food culture. Whether you're a local or a traveler exploring Taiwan's diverse cuisine, these taro-based snacks offer a delightful taste of the region's culinary heritage.

#1 Taro balls: A chewy delight Taro balls are another popular snack in Taiwan. These chewy dumplings are made from mashed taro mixed with sweet potato flour and sugar. They are usually served in a warm sweet syrup or cold dessert soups. The texture is chewy yet soft, making them a favorite among locals and tourists alike. You can find them at street vendors and night markets across Taiwan.

#2 Taro cake: A savory treat Taro cake is another savory dish that highlights the versatility of this root vegetable. Made by mixing grated taro with rice flour and spices, this dish is usually steamed or pan-fried until golden brown. Taro cake can be eaten as a snack or as part of a meal, and it is often served with soy sauce or chili paste for added flavor.

Advertisement

#3 Taro ice cream: A sweet twist For those who love sweet treats, taro ice cream is an absolute must-try. This creamy dessert marries the subtle sweetness of taro with the coolness of ice cream, creating a unique flavor profile that is both refreshing and satisfying. Available at various dessert shops across Taiwan, this ice cream variant is a great way to relish the taste of taro in a modern avatar.

Advertisement

#4 Fried taro chips: Crunchy snack option Fried taro chips provide a crunchy alternative to the usual potato chips. Thinly sliced pieces of taro are fried until crispy and seasoned with salt or other spices for flavor enhancement. These chips make an ideal snack option for those looking for something different than traditional potato-based snacks, while still enjoying the familiar crunchiness they provide.