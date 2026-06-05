How tef flour is used in African cuisine

Tef flour, a staple in many African countries, is making waves for its versatility and nutritional benefits. Made from the tiny grains of the tef plant, this gluten-free flour is not just a dietary necessity but also a cultural icon. From Ethiopia to Eritrea, tef flour is used in a variety of traditional dishes that are both delicious and rich in history. Here are five cultural uses of tef flour across Africa .

Dish 1 Injera: The Ethiopian staple Injera is an Ethiopian flatbread that is made from tef flour. It is a staple of Ethiopian cuisine and is used as both a plate and utensil during meals. Injera has a unique sour taste due to fermentation and is rich in iron and calcium. It is usually served with various stews and vegetables, making it an integral part of daily life in Ethiopia.

Dish 2 Genfo: A traditional porridge Genfo is a traditional Ethiopian porridge made from tef flour. It is usually eaten for breakfast or during fasting periods. The dish is prepared by mixing water with tef flour until it thickens into a paste-like consistency. Genfo is usually served with honey or butter, and it can be flavored with spices such as berbere for added taste.

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Dish 3 Kita: A versatile flatbread Kita is another popular flatbread made from tef flour, mostly eaten in Eritrea and parts of Ethiopia. Unlike injera, kita has a firmer texture and can be used as an accompaniment to soups or stews. Its versatility makes it an ideal choice for those looking for alternatives to wheat-based breads, while still enjoying traditional flavors.

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Dish 4 Tihlo: A unique dish from Tigray Tihlo hails from the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, where it holds cultural significance. It consists of small balls made from tef flour dough cooked with hot water until they become firm but tender inside when bitten into. Tihlo is often served with spicy sauces, adding depth to its flavor profile, making it a favorite among locals and visitors alike who seek authentic culinary experiences.