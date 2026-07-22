Teff v/s kamut: Which ancient grain is healthier?
What's the story
Teff and kamut are two ancient grains gaining popularity for their nutritional benefits. Both grains are rich in nutrients and can be a healthy addition to your diet. While teff is an Ethiopian grain known for its tiny size, kamut is a larger grain with a nutty flavor. Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of teff, kamut, and how they can benefit your health.
#1
Protein content comparison
Both teff and kamut are great sources of protein, but they differ in the amount they offer.
Teff has about three grams of protein per cooked cup, while kamut offers around six grams for the same serving size.
This difference makes kamut a better option for those looking to increase their protein intake.
Despite the difference, both grains can contribute significantly to daily protein requirements when included as part of a balanced diet.
#2
Fiber richness in grains
Fiber is an important nutrient for digestion and overall health.
Teff is especially high in fiber, offering about seven grams per cooked cup.
Kamut also provides a good amount of fiber, with roughly four grams per serving.
The high fiber content of teff makes it great for promoting digestive health and keeping you full, while kamut still makes a good contribution to your daily fiber intake.
#3
Mineral content analysis
Teff and kamut are rich sources of essential minerals, such as iron, magnesium, and zinc.
Teff is especially high in iron, providing around 20% of the daily recommended intake per cooked cup.
Kamut also offers a good amount of these minerals but is particularly known for its higher magnesium content compared to teff.
Including either grain can help meet your mineral needs effectively.
Tip 1
Gluten-free considerations
For those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease, choosing gluten-free grains is important.
Teff is naturally gluten-free, making it an excellent choice for such individuals looking for nutritious grain options without the risk of gluten exposure.
Kamut, on the other hand, contains gluten and should be avoided by those needing strict adherence to a gluten-free diet.