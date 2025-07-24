5 dog-safe indoor plants you should get home

Bringing greenery indoors can liven up the atmosphere and make the air cleaner. But if you have dogs, it's important to select pet-friendly plants. Several popular houseplants can be poisonous for dogs when consumed. Luckily, there are many beautiful indoor plants that are also non-toxic to your pooch. Here, take a look at some dog-safe indoor plants that can freshen up your spaces without risking your pets.

Drive 1 Spider plant: A hardy choice Spider plants are super resilient and thrive in all conditions. They have long arching leaves with green and white stripes that make them look elegant in any room. They require very little care and can even survive in low light levels, which makes them perfect for a busy household. Most importantly, spider plants are non-toxic to dogs, so you can keep them anywhere in your home.

Drive 2 Boston fern: Lush greenery With their feathery fronds, Boston ferns give a lush foliage and vibrant green display. They thrive in indirect sunlight and high humidity levels, but need to be watered regularly to keep them healthy. Boston ferns are safe for dogs and can be an excellent addition to bathrooms or kitchens, where the humidity is naturally higher.

Drive 3 Areca palm: Tropical vibes Areca palms bring an instant tropical feel indoors, thanks to their feathery fronds that sway gracefully in the breeze. They do well in bright, indirect light and need to be watered regularly during the growing season. Areca palms are non-toxic to dogs, making them a perfect choice for pet-friendly homes looking for an exotic touch.

Drive 4 Calathea: Striking patterns Calatheas are hard to miss thanks to their spectacular leaf patterns, which have bold stripes or intricate designs in green, purple, or pink. They thrive in low light conditions and high humidity levels but should not be overwatered as they don't like soggy soil conditions. Calatheas are not harmful if nibbled on by curious pups discovering new textures around the house.