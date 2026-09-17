Give ivy gourd a delicious makeover with these recipes
What's the story
Tendli, also known as ivy gourd or tindora, is a small green vegetable that is a staple in many Indian kitchens. Famous for its unique taste and texture, tendli can be prepared in a variety of ways to suit different palates. Here are five delicious ways to enjoy tendli, each offering a distinct flavor profile and cooking method. From traditional recipes to innovative twists, these dishes showcase the versatility of this humble vegetable.
Dish 1
Stir-fried tendli delight
Stir-fried tendli is a quick and easy way to relish this vegetable.
Simply slice the tendlis thinly and sauté them with mustard seeds, turmeric, and green chilies.
Add salt to taste, and cook until tender but not mushy.
This dish retains the natural crunchiness of tendli while adding a burst of flavors from the spices.
Dish 2
Tendli curry with coconut milk
For those who love rich flavors, tendli curry with coconut milk is an excellent choice.
Cook sliced tendlis in a mixture of coconut milk, onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and spices like cumin and coriander powder.
The creamy texture of coconut milk complements the slight bitterness of tendli beautifully.
Dish 3
Stuffed tendli bites
Stuffed tendli bites make for an interesting twist on traditional recipes.
Hollow out each tendli slice and fill it with a mixture of mashed potatoes mixed with spices like cumin powder and chili powder.
Pan-fry these stuffed slices till golden brown for a crispy exterior with a flavorful filling inside.
Dish 4
Tendli pickle for tangy flavor lovers
Tendli pickle is perfect for those who love tangy flavors in their meals.
Cut tendlis into small pieces, and mix them with mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, turmeric powder, red chili powder, vinegar, and salt.
Let this mixture sit for a few days before consuming it as an accompaniment to your main dishes or even as a standalone snack.