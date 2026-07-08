5 African dishes featuring tepary beans
What's the story
Tepary beans, a drought-resistant legume, are taking the culinary world by storm. These tiny, nutrient-rich beans are being incorporated into traditional African dishes, giving them a modern twist. The beans are not only versatile but also packed with protein and fiber, making them an ideal ingredient for health-conscious foodies. Here's a look at five African dishes that have been creatively reimagined with tepary beans.
Dish 1
Tepary bean jollof rice
Jollof rice is a staple in many West African countries. By adding tepary beans to the mix, this dish gets an extra protein punch without losing its signature flavor. The beans are cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices to make a hearty meal that is both filling and nutritious. This variation is perfect for anyone looking for plant-based protein alternatives.
Dish 2
Tepary bean stew
Stews are a staple in African cuisine, providing warmth and comfort. By adding tepary beans to traditional recipes, cooks can make a thicker, more nutritious stew. The beans soak up the flavors of the spices and vegetables, making for a rich taste. This dish is ideal for those who love hearty meals with a nutritional boost.
Dish 3
Tepary bean fufu
Fufu is a popular starchy side dish across Africa, usually made from cassava or yam. By adding tepary bean flour, cooks can make an even more nutritious version of fufu. The bean flour gives the dish an earthy flavor while keeping the texture smooth and pliable. This variation goes well with soups and stews, adding depth to any meal.
Dish 4
Tepary bean salad
Salads are becoming increasingly popular as a light meal or side dish option. By adding cooked tepary beans to fresh vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers, you get an exciting twist on the classic salad. The beans add texture and protein without overpowering the other ingredients' flavors. This salad is perfect for those looking for lighter meal options without skimping on nutrition.
Dish 5
Tepary bean pancakes
Pancakes are a versatile dish that can be eaten at any time of the day. By adding tepary bean flour instead of wheat flour, you get a gluten-free version that is packed with protein and fiber. These pancakes have a slightly nutty flavor that goes well with sweet or savory toppings alike, making them an excellent choice for breakfast or brunch gatherings.