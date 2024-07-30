In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a healthy, flavorful Thai green curry with quinoa at home in four easy steps.

Start by cooking quinoa, then sauté mixed vegetables until tender-crisp.

Create a rich green curry sauce with curry paste, coconut milk, soy sauce, and brown sugar, then mix in the cooked quinoa.

Garnish with fresh basil leaves for a vegetarian dish that's as nutritious as it is delicious. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this Thai green curry with quinoa recipe at home

By Anujj Trehaan 05:22 pm Jul 30, 202405:22 pm

What's the story Thai green curry, a vibrant dish with deep roots in Thai cuisine, is known for its rich blend of spices and herbs. This vegetarian and eggless version offers a delightful taste of Thailand's culinary excellence. When paired with quinoa, a nutritious rice alternative, it promises not only a burst of flavor but also significant health benefits. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this culinary adventure, you'll need one cup of quinoa, two tablespoons of vegetarian green curry paste, a 400ml can of coconut milk, one tablespoon each of soy sauce (or tamari for a gluten-free option) and brown sugar, two cups of mixed vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli, one tablespoon of vegetable oil, salt to taste, and fresh basil leaves for garnishing.

Step 1

Preparing the quinoa

Start by rinsing the quinoa under cold water to eliminate any bitterness. In a medium pot, bring two cups of water to a boil. Add the quinoa and a pinch of salt, then reduce the heat to low. Cover with a lid and let it simmer for about 15 minutes or until the water is absorbed. Fluff with a fork and set aside.

Step 2

Cooking the vegetables

As the quinoa gently simmers, warm the vegetable oil in a spacious pan set over a medium flame. Introduce a colorful array of mixed vegetables to the pan, stirring them into the warmth. Aim for a texture that's tender yet retains a satisfying crunch, a process that typically spans five to seven minutes, though this can vary with the vegetables' type and cut size.

Step 3

Making the green curry sauce

In the same pan with vegetables or in another if you prefer not mixing flavors immediately; add green curry paste over medium heat. Stir it for about one minute until aromatic before pouring in coconut milk slowly while stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming. Add soy sauce (or tamari) along with brown sugar, stirring well until everything is fully incorporated.

Step 4

Combining everything together

Once the green curry sauce simmers, fold in the cooked quinoa, ensuring it's well mixed. Let it absorb the flavors of the curry sauce; adjust seasoning as needed. Cook on low heat for five more minutes to heat through. Serve garnished with fresh basil leaves. This dish combines delightful flavors and nutrition, making it perfect for vegetarians seeking a healthy yet tasty meal.