In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting Greek vegan moussaka with a few simple steps.

Start by baking seasoned slices of eggplant and potato, then simmer a hearty mix of lentils, tomatoes, and spices.

Layer these with a creamy vegan bechamel sauce, bake until golden, and let it cool for a perfect plant-based delight. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this recipe

Greek vegan moussaka: A layering tutorial guide

By Anujj Trehaan 05:07 pm Jul 30, 202405:07 pm

What's the story Greek moussaka is renowned for its rich flavors and comforting qualities, traditionally made with layers of eggplant, potatoes, and a meat sauce topped with bechamel. Our vegan twist, omitting animal products, does not compromise on taste. This eggless and vegetarian adaptation pays homage to Greek origins while offering an inclusive option for various dietary preferences. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you'll need two large eggplants, three medium potatoes, one cup of cooked lentils, one large chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, and a 14-ounce can of crushed tomatoes. Add one teaspoon cinnamon, salt, and pepper. For vegan bechamel, use two cups unsweetened almond milk, four tablespoons each of flour and olive oil, with a pinch of nutmeg and salt to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables

Start by slicing the eggplants and potatoes into half-inch slices. Place them on baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Gently brush both sides with olive oil, then season with salt and pepper. Bake in a preheated oven at 392 degrees for about 25 minutes, until they are tender and have a slight golden color. This method cooks them thoroughly while removing excess moisture.

Step 2

Cook the lentil mixture

While the vegetables are baking, heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and minced garlic, sauteing until they become soft and translucent. Next, stir in the cooked lentils, crushed tomatoes, and cinnamon; season with salt and pepper according to taste. Allow this mixture to simmer on low heat for about 15 minutes until it slightly thickens.

Step 3

Prepare vegan bechamel sauce

In a separate pan, heat olive oil over a medium setting. Begin by whisking in flour to create a smooth roux. Slowly incorporate unsweetened almond milk, continuously whisking to avoid any lumps. Season the mixture with a pinch of nutmeg and salt to taste. Continue stirring until the sauce has thickened sufficiently, achieving a consistency that can coat the back of a spoon smoothly.

Step 4

Assemble moussaka layers

Begin layering in a deep dish with half the potato slices, then eggplant. Add all lentil mixture, repeat layers ending with eggplant. Cover with bechamel sauce. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit) for 40 minutes until golden. Let it cool slightly before serving to set the layers for easy cutting. This dish offers traditional comfort in a plant-based version.