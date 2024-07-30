In short Simplifying... In short Experience the enchanting northern lights in Fairbanks, Alaska, best viewed from late August to mid-April, with March being the peak.

Prime viewing spots include Cleary Summit, Murphy Dome, and the unique Chena Hot Springs Resort.

During the day, explore the area through dog sledding, marvel at ice sculptures at the Ice Museum, and learn about local culture at the Morris Thompson Center.

Dress warmly in layers and bring a thermos of hot drinks for a comfortable, unforgettable aurora experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Calling all travelers!

Witness the magical northern lights in Fairbanks, Alaska

By Anujj Trehaan 04:57 pm Jul 30, 202404:57 pm

What's the story Fairbanks, Alaska, serves as an exceptional spot for witnessing the northern lights, or aurora borealis. This breathtaking natural display illuminates the night sky with a palette of vibrant colors, especially during the colder months. Situated directly under the "Auroral Oval," the city provides its visitors with a unique opportunity to observe one of nature's most awe-inspiring spectacles from an unparalleled vantage point.

Timing

Best time to visit for northern lights

The best time to see the northern lights in Fairbanks spans from late August to mid-April. These months feature the darkest nights, setting a perfect canvas for the auroras. March stands out as the peak season, thanks to increased solar activity and clearer skies, enhancing your viewing experience. For an optimal aurora encounter, planning your visit during this window is recommended.

Viewing spots

Where to watch the northern lights

For an enhanced northern lights viewing, venture away from the urban glow to darker locales. Cleary Summit and Murphy Dome are prime spots, offering clear, expansive views of the night sky. Chena Hot Springs Resort adds a unique twist by pairing the aurora spectacle with its soothing hot springs, attracting those in search of both thrilling sights and relaxation.

Daylight fun

Daytime activities in Fairbanks

During the day, Fairbanks offers a variety of activities. You can go dog sledding across snowy landscapes, which is both thrilling and a great way to explore the area. Another must-see is the Ice Museum, showcasing stunning ice sculptures. Additionally, the Morris Thompson Cultural & Visitors Center is an excellent place to learn about local history and culture, making it a recommended daytime visit.

Packing tips

Preparing for your trip

To stay warm during Fairbanks' cold aurora season, dress in layers. Begin with thermal underwear, add fleece layers, and a waterproof outer layer. Essential accessories include gloves, hats, and insulated boots. Bringing a thermos filled with hot beverages can also keep you warm as you enjoy the northern lights. Proper preparation ensures an unforgettable experience witnessing Earth's mesmerizing natural wonder.