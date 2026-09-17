Kanom krok: A Thai pudding you must try
What's the story
A popular street food in Thailand, kanom krok is a delicious coconut pudding. These small, round treats are made from rice flour and coconut milk, giving them a creamy texture and a sweet flavor. Found in local markets and food stalls, kanom krok is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Its simple ingredients, but unique taste, make it a must-try for anyone exploring Thai cuisine.
Ingredients
Ingredients and preparation
To make kanom krok, you need rice flour, sugar, coconut milk, and salt.
The mixture is poured into small molds and cooked on a hot griddle until the edges turn crispy, while the center remains soft.
The process requires skill to get the perfect balance of texture and flavor.
Variations
Variations of kanom krok
Kanom krok also has different versions depending on where you are in Thailand.
Some versions have sweet toppings like corn or taro for added flavor.
Others may have savory elements like green onions or sesame seeds for a different taste experience.
Each variation reflects local preferences and ingredients available.
Locations
Where to find kanom krok
You can find kanom krok at street markets or night bazaars in Thailand.
Vendors usually prepare them fresh on-site, allowing you to enjoy them hot off the griddle.
In some places, you may even find vendors serving them with different toppings or sauces to cater to different tastes.
Tips
Tips for enjoying kanom krok
When trying kanom krok, it is best to eat them warm, as they are at their best texture-wise then.
If you are trying different versions with toppings, try a few different ones to see what you like best, without overpowering the delicate flavor of the coconut pudding itself.