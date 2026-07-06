Thai sticky mango rice: A dessert you can't miss
What's the story
Thai sticky mango rice is a simple, yet delicious dessert loved for its sweet and creamy texture. It is made with glutinous rice, fresh mango slices, and coconut milk. This dish is a perfect combination of sweet and salty flavors, which makes it a favorite among dessert lovers. The simplicity of the ingredients makes it easy to prepare at home while still giving an authentic taste of Thailand.
Tip 1
Choosing the right mangoes
Selecting the right mangoes is key to making this dessert delicious. Go for ripe but firm mangoes so they do not turn mushy when served. Nam Dok Mai or Keo Savoy are the best varieties, as they are sweet and have a smooth texture. Make sure the mangoes are fragrant and slightly soft when pressed gently, but not overly ripe.
Tip 2
Preparing glutinous rice
Glutinous rice is the star of this dish, giving it its signature sticky texture. Soak the rice in water for at least four hours or overnight to soften it. Then, steam the soaked rice until it is tender but not mushy. Once cooked, let it cool slightly before mixing it with a sweetened coconut sauce made from coconut milk, sugar, and salt.
Tip 3
Making coconut sauce
The coconut sauce is what brings everything together in this dessert. To make it, heat coconut milk with sugar until dissolved, but do not boil it. Add a pinch of salt to balance out the sweetness. Drizzle some of this mixture over the cooked glutinous rice, and mix gently so that each grain gets coated evenly.
Tip 4
Serving suggestions
To serve Thai sticky mango rice like a pro, arrange portions neatly on plates or bowls. Top each serving with additional slices of fresh mango for an added burst of flavor. Drizzle more coconut sauce over everything before garnishing with toasted sesame seeds or mung beans for an extra crunch, if desired.