The fiber flourish of jicama: A crunchy hydration hero
What's the story
Jicama, a root vegetable originating from Mexico, is a rising star in the superfood world, thanks to its high fiber content and hydrating properties.
This crunchy, sweet, and slightly nutty veggie is not only a versatile culinary delight but also a powerhouse of health benefits.
Packed with vitamins and minerals, jicama is a refreshing and beneficial addition to any diet.
Nutritional profile
A nutrient powerhouse unveiled
Jicama is a low-calorie powerhouse packed with essential nutrients.
One cup of jicama delivers over 40% of your daily vitamin C needs, making it a great immune booster.
It also contains vital minerals like potassium and magnesium.
And at just 49 calories per cup with zero grams of fat, it's the perfect guilt-free snack!
Water content
Hydration with every crunch
With 90% water content, jicama is a super hydrating food that contributes to your body's fluid balance.
This makes it a perfect snack for hot days or after workouts when you need to replace lost fluids.
Plus, its crunchy texture and refreshing taste are way more fun than just sipping on water or sports drinks.
Digestive health
The fiber factor
Fiber is essential for digestive health, and jicama is a fiber powerhouse.
A single cup provides six grams of dietary fiber, nearly 24% of the recommended daily intake.
This abundant fiber aids in maintaining regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.
Plus, the fiber in jicama serves as a prebiotic, nourishing your gut's beneficial bacteria.
Culinary uses
Versatility in the kitchen
Jicama is a culinary chameleon that shines both raw and cooked.
Slice it into sticks for a crunchy alternative to carrot or celery, grate it into slaws or salads for a refreshing crunch, or even roast it for a warm and satisfying side dish.
Its mild flavor is a blank canvas for your favorite seasonings, making it a perfect match for a wide range of dishes from around the world.
Selection and storage
A tip for first-time buyers
At the market, select firm, dry-skinned jicama; don't pick any with soft spots.
Store it in a cool, dry place; it will keep for up to two weeks.
When you're ready to use it, make sure to peel off the thick brown skin, whether you plan to eat it raw or cook it.