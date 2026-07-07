Metal utensils can scratch and damage the non-stick surface of your pans

How to care for non-stick cookware

By Vinita Jain 02:30 pm Jul 07, 202602:30 pm

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Non-stick cookware has become a staple in most kitchens, owing to its convenience and ease of use. However, maintaining the longevity of these pans can be tricky. With the right care, you can keep your non-stick pans in good condition for years. Here are five practical tips to help you maintain your non-stick cookware, ensuring it remains efficient and durable.