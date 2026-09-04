How to make soft and flaky parathas at home
What's the story
Parathas are a staple in many Indian households, loved for their versatility and deliciousness. Making the perfect paratha at home can be an art. With the right techniques and ingredients, you can achieve that crispy, flaky texture that everyone loves. Here are some expert tips to help you master the art of making parathas like a pro. These tips will ensure your parathas are always perfect.
Tip 1
Choosing the right flour
Choosing the right flour is essential for perfect parathas.
Whole wheat flour is the most commonly used one, as it gives the required texture and taste. However, adding a little bit of all-purpose flour can make your parathas softer.
Make sure to sift the flour before kneading it to get rid of any lumps and make it light.
Tip 2
Perfecting the dough
The key to soft parathas is kneading the dough well.
Use lukewarm water to knead the dough until it is smooth and pliable.
Let it rest for at least 30 minutes, covered with a damp cloth or plastic wrap.
This resting time allows gluten to relax, making it easier to roll out.
Tip 3
Rolling techniques for even thickness
Rolling out the dough evenly is key to getting uniform cooking on the paratha.
Use dry flour while rolling out to avoid sticking, but do not overdo it, as excess flour can make them dry.
Roll gently from the center outward to maintain an even thickness throughout.
Tip 4
Cooking on medium heat
Cooking parathas on medium heat ensures they cook through without burning on the outside.
Start by placing the rolled-out dough on a hot tava or griddle, and wait until small bubbles appear on its surface before flipping it over.
Apply ghee or oil on both sides while cooking until golden brown spots appear.
Tip 5
Adding fillings for extra flavor
Adding fillings like potatoes or paneer can take your parathas to another level of deliciousness.
Make sure that your fillings are well-seasoned with spices such as cumin seeds, coriander powder, and garam masala, for added flavor.
Stuffing should be evenly distributed within each dough ball before rolling out, to ensure uniform cooking and avoid tearing during the process.