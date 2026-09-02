How to section hair for different styles
What's the story
Sectioning hair is the key to achieving professional-looking styles at home. By parting hair into manageable sections, you can ensure that every strand is styled evenly and precisely. This technique is essential for various hairstyles, be it curling, straightening, or braiding. Knowing how to section hair properly can save you time and make your styling routine more efficient. Here are five tips to help you master the art of hair sectioning.
Tip 1
Start with clean, dry hair
Before you begin sectioning your hair, make sure it is clean and dry.
Wet hair can be difficult to manage and may not hold styles well.
If your hair is freshly washed, let it air dry or use a blow dryer on a low setting.
Clean hair allows for better product application and helps maintain the style longer.
Tip 2
Use clips for better control
Using clips is a game changer when it comes to sectioning hair. They keep your sections secure, so you can focus on one part at a time, without the others getting in the way.
Go for small, sturdy clips that can hold your hair securely without damaging it.
This way, you can concentrate on styling each section properly.
Tip 3
Divide hair into four quadrants
Dividing your hair into four quadrants makes it easier to manage, especially if you have thick or long hair.
Start by parting your hair down the middle from forehead to nape of neck, then from ear to ear across the crown of your head.
This way, each quadrant can be styled separately, ensuring even coverage of products and tools.
Tip 4
Use combs for precise sections
A fine-tooth comb is essential for creating precise sections, particularly if you are going for intricate styles like braids or twists.
Use the comb's tail end to create clean partings, separating small amounts of hair at a time.
This precision is key for achieving detailed looks that require accuracy.
Tip 5
Adjust section size based on style
The size of your sections should depend on the style you are going for.
For loose waves, bigger sections may do the trick, while tighter curls may require smaller ones.
Similarly, for updos or complex braids, smaller sections would be ideal to give you control over every part of your hairstyle.