The birth of chenna poda traces back to the early 20th century in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

It was accidentally discovered by Sudarshana Sahoo, a local sweet maker who left some chenna mixed with sugar and seasonings overnight near a warm oven.

The next morning, he found it had transformed into a delicious brown cake.

This serendipitous discovery marked the birth of chenna poda.