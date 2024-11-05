Summarize Simplifying... In short Mount Fuji in Japan and the Himalayas in India are more than just natural wonders; they're spiritual hubs, attracting thousands of pilgrims each year.

From the Shinto goddess Sengen-Sama worshipped at Mount Fuji, to the Hindu deity Lord Shiva residing in the Himalayas, these sacred mountains offer profound spiritual experiences.

The spiritual harmony: Sacred mountains in Indian and Japanese beliefs

By Anujj Trehaan 12:13 pm Nov 05, 2024

What's the story Mountains have always been considered sacred in India and Japan. These towering natural structures are not just seen as physical entities but are imbued with deep religious significance, serving as abodes for deities, sites for pilgrimage, and spaces for meditation and reflection. In this article, we take a closer look at the sacred mountains in Indian and Japanese beliefs, highlighting their importance in both cultures.

Mount Fuji: Japan's revered peak

At 3,776 meters, Mount Fuji is Japan's loftiest summit and a beacon of spiritual reverence. Since the Heian period (794-1185), this sacred mountain has been a pilgrimage site, dedicated to the Shinto goddess Sengen-Sama (Goddess of Fuji). Every year, thousands ascend to its shrines, paying homage to nature and pursuing enlightenment.

The Himalayas: Abode of the Gods

The Himalayas hold deep spiritual significance in Hinduism, serving as the dwelling place of Lord Shiva. Although located beyond India's borders in Tibet, Mount Kailash is central to Hindu mythology. Indian pilgrims undertake arduous journeys to walk in a clockwise direction around this holy mountain, a ritual believed to bestow profound spiritual benefits.

Mount Koya: A center for Buddhist monastic life

Mount Koya, situated in Wakayama Prefecture, Japan, is a significant religious destination. Founded in 816 AD by Kobo Daishi for Shingon Buddhism, it is home to over 100 temples nestled in serene cedar forests. Uniquely, it offers visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in monastic life through overnight stays in temple lodgings, shukubo.

The Arunachala Hill: A beacon of spirituality

The holy hill of Arunachala in Tamil Nadu is considered extremely sacred by Lord Shiva devotees. It is associated with Ramana Maharshi, who meditated here. According to Hindu mythology, Shiva manifested himself as a column of fire on Arunachala, establishing it as an elemental lingam of fire (Agni). Devotees believe that even the thought of Arunachala is enough to liberate one from the cycle of rebirth.

Pilgrimage practices across cultures

Both Indian and Japanese cultures hold pilgrimages to sacred mountains in high esteem. Japanese pilgrims, clad in white for purity, embark on spiritual journeys to Mount Fuji and Mount Koya. Indian devotees undertake the sacred act of circumambulation at Mount Kailash and Arunachala, walking clockwise in a gesture of profound devotion.