This dish brings a traditional Spanish flavor to your table, ideal as a starter or side.

By Anujj Trehaan 12:07 pm Nov 05, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Patatas bravas, a classic Spanish dish, combines the comfort of crispy potatoes with the kick of a spicy sauce. Hailing from Spain, it's a staple in tapas bars worldwide. While traditionally served with a spicy tomato sauce, our vegan version retains the spirit of the original, making it a dish everyone can enjoy. Time to get cooking and bring a slice of Spain into your kitchen!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

You will need three large potatoes (peeled and cut into cubes), two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of smoked paprika, and half a teaspoon of salt. For the sauce, gather one can of diced tomatoes, two cloves of garlic minced, one small onion finely chopped, one tablespoon olive oil, half a teaspoon chili powder (adjust according to taste), and salt to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the potatoes

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius). In a large bowl, toss the cubed potatoes with two tablespoons of olive oil, smoked paprika, and half a teaspoon of salt until they are evenly coated. Spread them out on a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 25-30 minutes or until they are golden brown and crispy on the outside.

Step 2

Making the sauce

As the potatoes are baking, you can prepare the sauce. Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and finely chopped onion, and saute until they are soft and translucent. Stir in the canned diced tomatoes and chili powder, and let it simmer for approximately 10-15 minutes until it thickens a bit. Add salt according to your taste.

Step 3

Combining everything together

Once the potatoes and sauce are prepared, dish out the baked potatoes on serving plates or bowls. Ladle over the spicy tomato sauce generously. If you like, garnish with some chopped fresh parsley or chives for a pop of color. This vegan patatas bravas recipe brings the taste of Spain to your kitchen, keeping it traditional in flavor and presentation. Perfect as a starter or a side dish.