The wholesome wonder of wheatgrass: Nutritional value and diet tips

By Anujj Trehaan 12:13 pm Dec 06, 2024

What's the story Wheatgrass is a superfood that has been making waves for its dense nutritional profile. It is the young grass of the wheat plant, harvested a mere seven to ten days after sprouting. Boasting high chlorophyll content, wheatgrass provides numerous health benefits like detoxification and immune system support. This article delves into the world of wheatgrass, covering its nutritional value and how you can make it a part of your diet.

Nutritional powerhouse in a blade of grass

Wheatgrass is a superfood, high in nutrients and antioxidants. It contains vitamins A, C, and E, as well as iron, magnesium, calcium, and amino acids. Out of the 17 amino acids it has, eight are essential, meaning our body can't produce them. Hence, it's a great supplement for vegetarians looking to boost their nutrient intake.

Chlorophyll: The green magic

The most significant aspect of wheatgrass is its extremely high chlorophyll content, comprising up to 70% of its total composition. Chlorophyll, also known as "the blood of plants" because its molecule is almost identical to human hemoglobin It has many health benefits, such as improving oxygen transportation in the body and assisting in detoxification processes.

Easy ways to enjoy wheatgrass

Adding wheatgrass to your diet can be easy and versatile. The most popular way is by juicing fresh wheatgrass blades or adding wheatgrass powder to water or smoothies. If you're not a fan of the taste, it also comes in tablet or capsule form, allowing you to enjoy the benefits without the strong flavor.

Growing your own wheatgrass at home

Growing wheatgrass at home is super easy and cheap. All you need are good wheat seeds (usually sold as hard winter wheat berries), soil (or soilless growing medium), planting trays, and water. In just seven days with the right conditions—plenty of sunlight and moisture—you'll have your own fresh wheatgrass ready for juicing.

Maximizing benefits with proper storage

In order to maintain the nutritional benefits of harvested or purchased fresh wheat grass, proper storage is key. Freshly cut blades should be consumed promptly or preserved in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. For powdered or dried forms, it's crucial to store them in a cool, dry location away from direct sunlight. This way, their potency is preserved over time.