Teff, an Ethiopian staple, is known for its tiny size but high nutritional value

Healthy ancient grains to add to your diet

By Vinita Jain 11:59 am Jul 07, 202611:59 am

What's the story

Ancient grains have been a staple in many cultures for centuries, providing nutritious alternatives to modern-day cereals. These grains are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them a healthy choice for those looking to diversify their diet. From quinoa to farro, these grains offer unique flavors and textures that can enhance a variety of dishes. Here are five ancient grains that have stood the test of time and continue to be popular today.