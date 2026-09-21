New Zealand's most overrated hiking trails: A list
What's the story
New Zealand is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and thrilling hiking trails. But not all trails are as rewarding as they are made out to be. Some hikes may not be worth the effort due to overcrowding, lack of unique features, or disappointing views. Here are some of the most overrated hiking trails in New Zealand that may not meet the high expectations set by their reputation.
#1
Tongariro Alpine Crossing
The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is one of New Zealand's most famous hikes, but it can be overrated.
Although the trail is known for its volcanic landscapes and emerald lakes, it is often crowded with tourists.
The weather can also be unpredictable, which may lead to a less-than-ideal experience.
Hikers should be prepared for a challenging trek and consider if the views are worth the crowds.
#2
Routeburn Track
While the Routeburn Track is often lauded for its stunning scenery, it can be quite crowded during peak seasons.
The trail offers beautiful views of mountains and valleys but lacks diversity in terrain over its length.
For those seeking solitude or a more varied hiking experience, this track may not live up to its hype.
#3
Abel Tasman Coast Track
The Abel Tasman Coast Track is famous for its golden beaches and lush forests.
However, some hikers feel that it does not offer enough variety in landscapes over its length.
The trail can also get crowded during summer months, which might take away from the peacefulness many seek when exploring nature.
#4
Milford Track
Often dubbed New Zealand's finest walk, the Milford Track is famous for its stunning scenery.
However, the trail can be overcrowded with tourists during peak seasons, which can take away from the experience of solitude and tranquility.
The hike also requires prior bookings for huts, which can be a hassle for some.
This makes it less appealing for those seeking a quiet escape into nature.