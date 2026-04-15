These mystery novels by JK Rowling will blow you away!

JK Rowling, famous for her Harry Potter series, has also written some gripping mysteries under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. These novels are a testament to her versatility as a writer. They take you into the world of crime and investigation, with complex characters and intricate plots. If you are a fan of mystery, these books will keep you on the edge of your seat with their suspenseful storytelling.

#1 The Cuckoo's Calling: A gripping start The Cuckoo's Calling marks the beginning of Cormoran Strike's adventures. The private investigator delves into the death of a supermodel, which was ruled a suicide. As he digs deeper, Strike uncovers secrets that turn the case upside down. The novel is praised for its character development and plot twists that keep readers guessing until the end.

#2 The Silkworm: A literary mystery unfolds In The Silkworm, Strike investigates the disappearance of a novelist. The case leads him into the world of publishing and literary rivalries. Rowling's writing shines as she weaves a tale filled with intrigue and deception. The novel explores themes of jealousy and ambition, making it more than just a typical whodunit.

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#3 Career of Evil: Darker themes explored Career of Evil takes Strike on a journey as he faces threats from his past. The novel delves into themes of obsession and revenge, providing an intense reading experience. Rowling's ability to create tension is evident as Strike races against time to protect those he cares about while uncovering the truth behind the sinister events.

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#4 Lethal White: Political intrigue entwined Lethal White combines politics with mystery as Strike investigates a murder linked to political corruption. Set against London's political landscape, this novel adds layers of complexity to its plot with societal issues and power struggles. Rowling's storytelling keeps readers engaged with its fast-paced narrative and unexpected revelations.