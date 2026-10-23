Round face? These hairstyles are perfect for you
What's the story
Choosing the right hairstyle can make a world of difference to your appearance, especially if you have a round face. The right cut can elongate your face and highlight your features. For round faces, hairstyles that add height and structure are ideal. Here are some practical tips to help you choose the perfect hairstyle that complements your round face shape.
Tip 1
Long layers for added length
Long layers can add dimension and length to a round face.
By adding layers from the chin down, you can create an illusion of a longer face.
This style works best with straight or slightly wavy hair, as it allows the layers to fall gracefully, without adding too much volume on the sides.
Tip 2
Side parting for asymmetry
A side parting can break the symmetry of a round face, making it appear more oval.
By parting your hair on one side, you create an asymmetrical look that draws attention away from the width of the face.
This style works well with both short and long haircuts.
Tip 3
Voluminous top for height
Adding volume at the crown is a great way to elongate a round face.
Styles like pompadours, or teased tops, add height without widening the sides of your head.
Using volumizing products or styling techniques like backcombing can help achieve this look easily.
Tip 4
Angled bobs for definition
An angled bob is another flattering option for round faces.
The cut is shorter in the back and longer in the front, adding definition around the jawline, while maintaining balance with wider cheeks.
This style can be worn straight or with soft waves for added texture.
Tip 5
Textured bangs as framing option
Textured bangs can also frame a round face beautifully by softening its curves, while adding interest around the forehead area.
Opting for side-swept or wispy bangs instead of blunt ones keeps things light and airy, while still providing coverage where needed.