These spiced Sri Lankan lotus stem snacks are so yummy! 

Sri Lankan cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and unique ingredients. One such ingredient that is often overlooked is the lotus stem. Used in a variety of dishes, lotus stems can be turned into delicious snacks that showcase the island's culinary heritage. Here are some spiced lotus stem snacks from Sri Lanka that you should try, highlighting the versatility and taste of this aquatic plant.

Snack 1 Crispy lotus stem chips Crispy lotus stem chips are a popular snack in Sri Lanka. The stems are sliced thinly and fried till golden brown, giving a crunchy texture. These chips are usually seasoned with salt and spices like chili powder or turmeric for added flavor. They make for an excellent accompaniment to tea or can be relished on their own as a tasty treat.

Snack 2 Spicy lotus stem fritters Spicy lotus stem fritters are another favorite snack among locals. The sliced lotus stems are mixed with chickpea flour and spices such as cumin and coriander before being deep-fried into golden brown fritters. These snacks have a spicy kick and are often served with a tangy dipping sauce, making them perfect for those who love bold flavors.

Snack 3 Sweet and tangy lotus stem pickles Sweet and tangy lotus stem pickles are an interesting twist on traditional pickling techniques. The lotus stems are boiled until tender and then soaked in vinegar with sugar and spices like mustard seeds and fenugreek. The result is a flavorful pickle that goes well with rice or flatbreads, adding an extra layer of taste to meals.

