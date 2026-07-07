Selecting an appropriate surface is critical when sleeping on the floor

5 floor sleeping habits for a healthier back

By Vinita Jain 02:54 pm Jul 07, 202602:54 pm

What's the story

Sleeping on the floor is an age-old practice, believed to improve posture and support back health. The practice has gained popularity among those looking for natural ways to enhance their well-being. By adopting certain habits, one can maximize the benefits of floor sleeping. Here are five habits that can help you sleep better on the floor while supporting your back health.