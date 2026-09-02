Make your thumbs more flexible with these easy moves
What's the story
Maintaining flexibility in thumb joints is important for daily activities and overall hand health. Regular exercises can improve the range of motion, reduce stiffness, and enhance grip strength. Here are five effective exercises that can be easily incorporated into your routine to keep your thumb joints flexible and functional. Each exercise targets different aspects of thumb mobility, ensuring a well-rounded approach to hand fitness.
Circular motion
Thumb circles exercise
Thumb circles are a simple yet effective exercise to improve joint flexibility.
Start by extending your thumb outwards as far as possible.
Slowly rotate your thumb in a circular motion, first clockwise, and then counterclockwise.
Repeat this motion 10 times in each direction.
This exercise helps loosen up the ligaments and tendons around the thumb joint, promoting better mobility.
Stretching technique
Thumb stretch exercise
The thumb stretch exercise focuses on increasing the range of motion by stretching the muscles around the joint.
Start by holding your hand out with fingers extended.
Use the opposite hand to gently pull back on your thumb until you feel a mild stretch at its base.
Hold this position for about 15 seconds before releasing it.
Repeat three times for each hand.
Opposing movement
Thumb opposition exercise
Thumb opposition is all about touching your thumb to each fingertip on the same hand, one by one.
Begin by touching your thumb to your index finger's tip and hold for a few seconds before moving on to the next finger—middle, ring, and pinky—in succession.
This exercise improves coordination between different parts of the hand while enhancing flexibility.
Side movement
Thumb abduction exercise
Thumb abduction involves moving your thumb away from other fingers while keeping it straight.
Start by placing your hand flat on a surface with fingers spread apart.
Slowly lift only the thumb away from other fingers without bending it at any joint.
Hold for five seconds before lowering it back down gently.
Repeat 10 times per session.
Bending motion
Thumb flexion exercise
Thumb flexion focuses on bending at the base joint towards the palm side, increasing the bending capability over time.
Extend your hand forward, palm up, and bend the thumb towards the palm using the opposite hand if needed.
Hold the position for a few seconds before releasing.
Repeat the process several times daily to improve the thumb's bending ability.