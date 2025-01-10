Timeless tweed elegance inspired by Chanel Oberlin
What's the story
Chanel Oberlin, played by Emma Roberts in the TV series Scream Queens, has become a fashion icon for her signature tweed outfits.
In this article, we will show you how to achieve Chanel's timeless tweed elegance without breaking the bank.
Please note that while we provide practical tips inspired by her character, we do not endorse or promote any specific brands or services.
Pastel power
Embrace pastel tweed sets
Chanel Oberlin's signature pastel tweed sets are the epitome of young sophistication.
To recreate this look, search for tweed skirt suits or jacket and trouser sets in delicate pastels such as pink, blue, or yellow.
These sets are surprisingly versatile, making them ideal for both the office and casual brunch dates.
Just make sure to keep the fit well-tailored for that refined Chanel-esque aesthetic.
Accessorize smartly
Add modern accessories
By skipping jewelry as advised, you can concentrate on contemporary accessories like belts and sunglasses, which will significantly enhance your tweed outfit.
A stylish black belt cinched at the waist over your tweed dress will add a touch of elegance by beautifully defining your silhouette.
Likewise, oversized sunglasses contribute a dash of mystery and glamour to your ensemble without overpowering the tweed's allure.
Texture twist
Play with textures
One of Chanel Oberlin's style tricks is using different textures to make her outfits pop.
Try pairing a smooth tweed jacket with a silk blouse or cotton T-shirt underneath.
This contrast not only highlights the luxe feel of the tweed but also adds dimension to your look, making it extra eye-catching.
Step up in style
Footwear matters
The wrong footwear can ruin even the most fabulous Chanel Oberlin-inspired tweed ensemble.
Choose classic pumps or sleek ankle boots in neutral colors (think black, nude, or white). These options will match the sophistication of tweek, but still be comfortable and stylish.
If you're going for a more casual vibe, ballet flats are a great choice to pair with your tweed pieces.
Quality counts
Invest in quality tweeds
Finally, investing in high-quality tweeds guarantees longevity and a classic touch to your wardrobe, as evident in Chanel Oberlin's ensembles.
Opt for pieces with substantial weight and texture - they should feel almost indulgent under your fingertips.
Sure, high-quality tweeds might require a more significant initial investment, but their durability ensures you'll love wearing them season after season.