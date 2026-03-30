World Health Day: 5 ways to stay fit at work

World Health Day, observed on April 7 and led by the World Health Organization (WHO), highlights the importance of improving global health and well-being. Since many people spend a large part of their day at work, workplace habits can strongly impact both physical and mental health. Simple changes like maintaining good posture, managing screen time, and choosing healthier meals can make a big difference. Here are some practical tips to help you stay healthy while at work.

Posture tips Maintain a good posture Sitting for long hours can put a lot of strain on your spine and muscles. To prevent this, it is important to maintain good posture at work. Make sure your chair supports your lower back, computer screen is at eye level, and feet rest flat on the floor. Good posture reduces the risk of back pain, fatigue, and long-term musculoskeletal problems.

Break importance Stand every 30 to 60 minutes Sitting for long hours can lead to health problems like obesity, heart disease, and poor circulation. To combat this, it is recommended to stand up every 30-60 minutes and stretch or walk around the office. Even light movement improves blood flow, re-energizes you, and reduces stiffness and fatigue. You can also set reminders or use apps to encourage movement throughout the day.

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Nutrition tips Sip water and choose nutritious snacks Dehydration can cause headaches, tiredness, and poor concentration. To avoid this, keep a water bottle at your desk and sip regularly. Aim for at least six-eight glasses of water daily. You should also swap unhealthy snacks with nutritious options like nuts, fruits, yogurt, roasted chickpeas or granola bars for long-lasting energy and focus.

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Screen management Follow 20-20-20 rule and adjust screens Staring at screens all day can lead to eye strain, dry eyes, and headaches. To avoid this, follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. You should also adjust screen brightness and position it to reduce glare. Taking short breaks for deep breathing or quick meditation sessions can help manage work stress effectively.